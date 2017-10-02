Zee TV’s popular drama Zindagi Ki Mehek, produced by Parin Multimedia, is set to take a leap for the first time in the show.

As per the ongoing track, Sharma and Khanna family have come down to Dwarka in a Ramleela to free Mehek (Samiksha Jaiswal) from Ajay who had kidnapped her.

After searching frantically, Shaurya (Karan Vohra) will see Mehek in the Ravana effigy. Shaurya will reach in thenick of time and get Mehek out of the effigy.

Finally, people will set Ravana on fire and police will arrest Ajay for kidnapping Mehek and taking over Shaurya’s property.

Now, we hear that after this particular track, makers are planning to introduce a leap in the show. The production house is still in the writing process and is yet to finalize whether the leap will of a few months or years.

Speaking to TellyChakkar.com, Samiksha shared, “Yes, I have heard about the same but I have no clue about it.”

When asked about her shooting experience in Dwarka, she replied, “It was lovely to shoot there. There were thousands of people waiting to have a glimpse and click a picture with me and Karan. The experience was overwhelming as fans used to wait till morning to meet us. The entire Rameela sequence was an adventurous experience for us.”

Along with Zindagi Ki Mehek, Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa will soon take a huge leap followed by a reincarnation drama.

