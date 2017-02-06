Zee TV update: Jamai Raja to end; Piyaa Albela to replace

Zee TV is betting high on Rajshri’s upcoming family drama Piyaa Albela.

Tellychakkar.com exclusively published the names of the actors who are playing lead roles in the serial, namely Akshay Mhatre and Sheen Das (read here: Akshay Mhatre and Sheen Das to play leads in Rajshri Productions’ next on Zee TV).

Today, Piyaa Albela is being officially launched at a suburban hotel in Mumbai, and while the proceedings are still on, we learnt that it will bump off Jamai Raja at the 8.30pm slot from 6 March to cement its airtime in Zee network.

Jamai Raja, from the stables Sagar Pictures, has had a good run at the small screen with Ravi Dubey being the beacon of the casting line up.

However, time’s now up for the show and we hope Piyaa Albela will do justice to the timeslot via gripping storytelling.

