Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Zee TV's Detective Didi to go off air

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
01 Mar 2018 08:12 PM

Another TV show bites the dust.

Today, TellyChakkar exclusively reported about Zee TV undergoing programming changes where 'Woh Apna Sa' and 'Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More' will now air on different timeslots.

Now, as per the latest development, the channel has decided to pull the plug of 'Detective Didi' produced by Illa Bedi Dutta's Trilogy Krikos Production.

It has not even been three months that the show got launched.

According to our sources, this will mostly be the last week of airing episodes.

TellyChakkar tried to reach out to the show leads Manish Goplani and Sonia Balani but, they both remained unavailable to comment.

Tags > Zee TV, Detective Didi, go off air, Woh Apna Sa, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More, Manish Goplani, Sonia Balani, Trilogy Krikos Production,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Yeh Rishta team shoots in Rishikesh

In pics: Yeh Rishta team shoots in Rishikesh
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Nandish Sandhu
Nandish Sandhu
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Sweta Keswani
Sweta Keswani
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali

poll

Which show are you looking forward to?

show
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Sridevi's death is sensationalized by the Indian media?

Sridevi
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days