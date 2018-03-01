Zee TV's Detective Didi to go off air

Another TV show bites the dust.

Today, TellyChakkar exclusively reported about Zee TV undergoing programming changes where 'Woh Apna Sa' and 'Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More' will now air on different timeslots.

Now, as per the latest development, the channel has decided to pull the plug of 'Detective Didi' produced by Illa Bedi Dutta's Trilogy Krikos Production.

It has not even been three months that the show got launched.

According to our sources, this will mostly be the last week of airing episodes.

TellyChakkar tried to reach out to the show leads Manish Goplani and Sonia Balani but, they both remained unavailable to comment.