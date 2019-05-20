ZEE5’s Badnaam Gali shatters societal stereotypes

MUMBAI: Leading OTT platform ZEE5 has released its new web film titled Badnaam Gali. The film’s theme is surrogacy.

A colony in Delhi known as Badnaam Gali is filled with middle-aged women who spend a large part of their day gossiping about others, especially an unmarried pregnant woman named Nayan (Patralekhaa) who lives in the same colony. Nayan is single, independent, , and does not really conform to societal rules. This leads to her being judged by the other residents. Everyone questions her character and mysterious lifestyle.

When Randeep Singh Sodhi (Divyendu Sharma) visits his aunt, he is warned to stay away from the ‘witch’. The twist in the tale comes about when Randeep and Nayan are faced with a situation they had never anticipated.

Although Badnaam Gali focuses on serious and important issues like surrogacy, patriarchy, and an unnecessarily judgmental society, it addresses these with humour.

Being a single parent calls for additional responsibility. It is important to strike a balance between parenthood and work and to be able to fulfil the emotional needs of the child. Today, several men ready to take on the role of the nurturer through adoption or surrogacy or because of a divorce from or death of their partner. However, the idea of a single man adopting a child is outlandish to the Indian psyche. Even adoption laws are more stringent for such men.

Let’s look at some single dads from the world of Indian entertainment who have chosen to defy norms and embrace parenthood through the route of surrogacy or adoption

Director and producer Karan Johar had always expressed his desire to become a father. The joy of parenthood knocked on his doors when Roohi and Yash were born through surrogacy.

Tusshar Kapoor, who is well known for his role as Lucky in the Golmaal series, is a single father. Little Laksshay came into his life through surrogacy.

Director, actor, and rugby player Rahul Bose has adopted 6 children and is a proud and loving father.

While a mother’s role has been celebrated since time immemorial, it is great to see that society is slowly looking past stereotypes and appreciating the struggle these single parents goes through.And kudos to ZEE5 for trying to do just that through Badnaam Gali!