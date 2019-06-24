ZEE5’s Kaafir, along with these Bollywood films, reminds us that humanity should be our only religion

MUMBAI: The relationship between India and Pakistan has been in the news from 1947. As an audience, we are flooded with a barrage of information on the political and social situations in the two countries. From Pakistan not releasing Indian films to India prohibiting Pakistani artists from working in Bollywood, the 'fight' has has strong religious undertones.

ZEE5's Kaafir comes like a breath of fresh air in this scenario. It gives out an important message, educating the audience that there is nothing more important than humanity, which is dying in present times.

Dia essays the role of Kainaaz, a Pakistani woman who has been accused of terrorism, while Mohit plays a lawyer-turned-journalist named Vedant. Thereon begins Vedant's journey to discover and unveil the truth about Kainaaz and obtain justice for her.

A number of Bollywood movies aim to unite the two countries through their narratives.

A few important examples are Bajrangi Bhaijan, Tubelight, Veer-Zaara, Sarabjit, and Bharat. All of these films have created a benchmark and given out the strong social message that humanity is the premise of all relations and that it transcends all feelings and emotions. While Bajrani Bhaijan traces the journey of a small girl from Pakistan who ends up in India, Tubelight is set against an army backdrop and cross-border relationships.

Meanwhile, Veer-Zaara is an interesting tale that made a place in viewers’ hearts. It is a love story that was born during the Indo–Pak conflict. Sarbjit too ignites the spirit of humanity as Dalbir Kaur fights for justice for her brother Sarbjit Singh for over twenty years after he strays across the border and gets captured by the Pakistan Army.

Newly released film Bharat highlights cross-border conflicts from the partition to the present day. It showcases how humanity weaves relationships and proves that love is above religion and caste.

In the present digital era, most of us are addicted to watching content online. The themes are not only bold and experimental content but also change our outlook towards certain situations. ZEE5 has been a pioneer in creating unique content.

One of the OTT's most anticipated series, Kaafir is a heart-wrenching and emotionally inspiring tale that will leave you wondering whether the man-made boundaries of religion, caste, and colour are really as important as we make them out to be.

Subscribe to ZEE5 now to watch Kaafir! Check out the trailer below: