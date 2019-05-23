ZEE5’s Poison to return with season 2

MUMBAI: After the success of season one, ZEE5 is set to bring the second season of Poison! The revenge drama featured Arbaaz Khan, Tanuj Virmani, Freddy Daruwala, and Riya Sen in the lead roles. TellyChakkar has learned that Altus Media has started working on the second season.

Our sources also inform us that Arbaaz, Tanuj, and Freddy will be retained in the second season, while the rest of the cast will change. Season one was directed by Jatin Wagle and written by Shiraz Ahmed.

The show is a dark mystery thriller with multi-layered characters, each having their own hidden agenda.

When we contacted Tanuj, he shared, 'Well, I am not really aware about it.'

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!