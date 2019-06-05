ZEE5’s Skyfire makes for a perfect weekend binge

MUMBAI: The digital medium certainly gives actors and directors a platform to do unconventional work and experiment with bold and unique concepts.



ZEE5 is considered one of the foremost platforms when it comes to experimentation. It recently launched a first-of-its-kind sci-fi thriller web series titled Skyfire. The eight-episode series highlights the ecological disruption created by man and the aftermath that humanity will face in the form of natural calamities. It is adapted from the bestselling book SkyFire by author Aroon Raman.



The project stars a stellar star cast including Prateik Babbar, who plays a journalist; Sonal Chauhan in the role of a historian; Jisshu Sengupta, a budding politician; and Jatin Goswami, an intelligence officer.



Well, there are quite a few unconventional roles in that list. Speaking about experimentation, several actors have played unconventional roles on TV and in Bollywood. They have pushed the envelope by taking up roles that would challenge and put them out of their comfort zone.



The first superstar that comes to mind is Mr Amitabh Bachchan, who hit a masterstroke with his performance in the movie Paa. He played a 12-year-old boy named Auro who had an extremely rare genetic disorder called progeria. The film was critically acclaimed, and Big B’s role as Auro is still considered as his one of the best performances on the silver screen.



Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has proved his acting prowess by playing varied roles. His performance as dwarf in Zero was critically acclaimed. Even though the movie did not do well at the box office, viewers appreciated Shah Rukh’s performance.



Talking about television, Colors’ Shakti changed the entire idea of content by bringing a show on a transgender. Actress Rubina Dilaik received a lot of appreciation for her unconventional and bold choice of role as Saumya (a transgender) in the show. It takes colossal guts to do this on Indian TV. Her subtlety and poise makes her a strong contender in the telly business.



Coming to web content, ZEE5 has a number of shows to entertain and engage all types of audiences. And their latest offering, Skyfire, is being appreciated for both its content and performances by the audience.



So tune into ZEE5 now to watch Skyfire and more exciting content. Subscribe now!