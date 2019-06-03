ZEE5’s Skyfire is a thrilling race against time!

MUMBAI: 'The Earth does not belong to us: we belong to the Earth,' said Marlee Matlin.



From planting trees and making eco-friendly clothing lines to taking part in climate marches, every action makes a difference to our lovely home planet. To encourage the masses, a lot of Bollywood and television celebrities have come forth to participate in campaigns that support eco-friendliness and keeping it green.



Preserving nature has been one of the foremost campaigns, and celebrity activism is a powerful way to draw attention to social problems.



Global warming, ozone depletion, pollution—the problems are huge and grave. You cannot cure them, but you can prevent them for sure, and a lot of Bollywood and television stars have taken the initiative to make the world a better place.



Actors such as Dia Mirza, Gul Panag, and Rahul Bose are not only contributing to the entertainment industry in a big way but are also working on preserving natural energy resources which benefit climatic change in many ways.



Among the awareness campaigns, how can we forget Akshay Kumar's efforts in regard to the importance of sanitization, not only through social media campaigns but also through his films. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swacch Bharat Abhiyan has also had a massive following with actors like Pooja Gor, who have actively participated in cleanliness drives.



One of the best examples of this is the Versova clean-up. Mumbai's Versova beach was in bad shape a few years ago. But thanks to lawyer–activist Afroz Shah, it is cleaner than it has been in years. Bollywood celebrities such as Subhash Ghai and Pooja Bhatt supported the drive. Several commoners joined in, including senior citizens, school children, and college students.



In fact, Shabana Azmi has gone a step ahead by taking constructive action towards increasing the income of many families living in Indian villages..



Aamir Khan has also initiated a competition called the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup. He invites villages from selected talukas to participate in the six-week competition and to further nominate 3 to 9 citizens for a four-day intensive training programme conducted by Paani Foundation.



In fact, Aamir was also one of the prime faces along with Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and many more to support the ban of plastic usage.



Leading OTT platform ZEE5 is also doing its bit. It has recently introduced Skyfire, a sci-fi thriller set around the theme of weather terrorism and bio warfare.



Featuring Prateik Babbar , Sonal Chauhan, and Jisshu Sengupta, the show narrates the tale of Chandra, an award-winning journalist, and Meenu, a historian, who run a small school for street kids. When one of their smartest kids, Gopal, goes missing, Meenu suspects that he has been kidnapped. Meanwhile, Chandra meets a scientist living under a false name who gives him a vague warning about ‘pralay’ coming before he disappears.



Hassan, their closest friend and part of an elite government organization, learns from internal sources that the incidents of freak floods happening in the country are strange and that the leading minds in weather sciences have not been able to explain their sudden appearance.



Around this same time, a leading industrialist, Harshvardhan Dharma, has declared his entry into politics, and thanks to his massive philanthropic feats, shoots to fame. While Meenu and Chandra try to find out what happened to Gopal, Hassan learns that Dharma’s life may be under threat. These seemingly disjointed incidents slowly fall into place and lead our heroes towards the one thing that ties everything together; a technology that can manipulate weather. This is in the hands of someone who is hell bent on using it for world domination. It is a race against time to get to the masterminds behind the diabolical plan before they cause a ‘natural’ disaster of epic proportions that will bring the country to its knees.



The show is produced with the thought that with global warming on an upswing and climate change becoming a real threat, man is faced with a true challenge to save the plant and become cognizant of the catastrophe that we are headed towards. The show truly explores human behaviour and our lackadaisical attitude towards our planet.



Tune into ZEE5 now to watch Skyfire and more exciting content. Subscribe now!