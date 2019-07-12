ZEE5 unviels the poster and teaser of ‘BAROT HOUSE’

MUMBAI: Barot House is a gripping story inspired by true events. Starring Amit Sadh and Manjari Faddnis, the poster features the house in the background and the duo standing in front along with their on-screen children.

The poster is dark and builds mystery over the plot.

The teaser showcases a montage of a happy family and parallelly, Amit Sadh is seen running frantically looking for something. The last shot leaves the audience wondering what left him aghast?

Directed by Bugs Bhargava, written by Sanjeev K Jha and produced by Ten Years Younger Productions LLP, Dhirajj Walks of Art Pvt and New Born Films LLP, the film adds to the original content library of ZEE5 and is slated to release on 7th August 2019.