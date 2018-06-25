Zoya to go against Aditya; Yash-Pooja's case to be reopened in Bepannah

Mumbai: Colors' popular daily Bepannah is soon going to witness a heavy drama. The upcoming episode won't be much delight for the loyal fans of Aditya (Harshad Chopda) and Zoya (Jennifer Winget).



As the viewers already know that Harshavardhan had shut Yash (Sehban Azim) and Pooja's (Namita Dubey) case by blaming the former for committing suicide and murdering the latter. Zoya, on the other hand, was mighty upset with Aditya for supporting Harsh in proving Yash to be the culprit.



In the forthcoming episodes, a major twist will occur when Zoya will go against Aditya.



Currently, the emotion of love is blossoming between the two, when Aditya saved her life, however, in the upcoming episodes, their war will intensify.



To prove her deceased husband's innocence, Zoya will reopen the case of Yash-Pooja's murder.

This clearly won't be appreciated by Aditya.



Also, with this, the viewers will get to see Yash and Pooja's love story. The story will see flashbacks of what actually occurred.



So will the makers finally solve Yash-Pooja's murder?



Well, that's something you need to look forward in the show.



