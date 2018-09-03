Zoya to SLAP Aditya as he confesses love in Bepannah

MUMBAI: The upcoming track of Bepannah is going to witness major drama. Much earlier, TellyChakkar reported about Aditya (Harshad Chopra) wanting to confess his love to Zoya (Jennifer Winget).

Now, the track will finally air. However, it will be a shocker for viewers.

Aditya finally confesses his love to Zoya. The latter is taken aback and shocked.

She did not expect this from Aditya. She draws parallels between him and Yash and considers both of them to be cheaters.

Zoya then breaks her friendship with Aditya and slaps him.

If sources are to be believed, Zoya gets engaged to Arshad in the upcoming episodes.

