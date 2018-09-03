News

Zoya to SLAP Aditya as he confesses love in Bepannah

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Sep 2018 05:16 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming track of Bepannah is going to witness major drama. Much earlier, TellyChakkar reported about Aditya (Harshad Chopra) wanting to confess his love to Zoya (Jennifer Winget).

Now, the track will finally air. However, it will be a shocker for viewers.

Aditya finally confesses his love to Zoya. The latter is taken aback and shocked.

She did not expect this from Aditya. She draws parallels between him and Yash and considers both of them to be cheaters.

Zoya then breaks her friendship with Aditya and slaps him.

(Also Read: Aditya to DIE in Colors’ Bepannah?)

If sources are to be believed, Zoya gets engaged to Arshad in the upcoming episodes.

What do you think about this explosive episode? Drop in your views in the comments section below!

Tags > Bepannah, Major Drama, Harshad Chopra, Jennifer Winget, upcoming episode, TellyChakkar, Spoiler Alert, spoiler, TV shows,

