Zuber K Khan’s character to end in Manmohini

MUMBAI: Zuber K Khan came into spotlight after showcasing his acting skills in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. Currently, he is a part of Zee TV’s popular romantic supernatural drama Manmohini; however, his character will end in the show.

Recently, there were reports about Manmohini taking a leap and that actress Garima Singh Rathore is planning to quit the show. Now, came the reports about Zuber.

Yes, Zuber, who had entered the show a few months back in the role of Vanraj, will soon be bidding adieu to the show. According to Indiaforums’ source, “Vanraj will be killed by Manmohini and that’s how Zuber’s character will be ended in the show. Tentatively, 25th is his last day on the sets. Also, there are some dramatic changes that the show will be facing.”

Speaking about the same, Zuber told the portal, “I am shooting for my upcoming film as well Manmohini simultaneously and it’s pretty hectic but I am loving it. Yes, my character is going to come to an end. Currently, I am shooting for my film in the day and for the show in the night.”