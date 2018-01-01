Hina Khan doesn’t deserve to be in Bigg Boss, says Kishwer Merchantt

Kishwer Merchantt has been one of the popular contestants in the history of Bigg Boss because of her opinionated nature. The TV actress participated along with her hubby Suyyash Rai in the 9 season of the controversial reality show. Years after her stint, Merchantt is still very vocal about her opinions regarding the 11 season of Bigg Boss. She has been an avid follower of the series and a regular commentator on social media. One thing that could easily be made out is that Kishwer likes anyone in the house apart from Hina Khan. This has also garnered her much hate from Hina Khan’s fan club.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Kishwer talks about the ongoing season of Colors’ flagship show.

“I don’t know if Priyank is fake or real”

I’m supporting Vikas obviously since he is a friend. I like Shilpa in this season. Of lately I have started liking Luv also a bit. On the other hand Priyank at times seems cute but he is very complicated, you can’t make it if he is such in real life or just faking it.

“The whole world is talking about Hina”

I don’t know what to say about Hina. The whole world is talking about her. She has become very famous from Bigg Boss. Once she comes out of the show she’ll realize that her popularity has increased.

“Hina should not be there in Bigg Boss”

Ask her which contestant she thinks doesn’t deserve to be in the house and Kishwer has a quick revert. “Hina! She should not be there in Bigg Boss because she keeps forgetting that she is in the house. She keeps talking about every actor and actress on camera as if they don’t exist. So I think she forgets that she is in the house. Last I saw a video where she is talking about Rithvik and Karan, and I laughed. We all laughed. What can I comment because I have heard so many things that transpired during Khatron ke Khiladi. Keeping all that in mind it is weird to know what she said.”

“Don’t come on my profile if you don’t like my opinions”

When asked how she will react if Hina and she were casted in a show together Kishwer’s response is on point. “I’m very professional that way. I’ll be very cordial with her. Whatever I have said on social media is something that I’ve felt. It’s not that I’m only targeting Hina. Her fans think that I do, that I’m doing all this for publicity and to boost my followers. If I’m supporting Vikas it is for work. They have very an immature mindset. Don’t come on my profile, read my tweets if you don’t like my opinions and they offend you.

“Maybe Hina and I would have been good friends”

If I and Hina were in the same season of Bigg Boss, there could have been possibility that we would have become good friends. In my season people have judged me as well. People who didn’t know me had their opinions about me. Same for Hina now that she is in the house, we as viewers have judgments about her. But maybe if we were together in the same season maybe we could have been cordial.

Kishwer Merchantt has been one of the popular contestants in the history of Bigg Boss because of her opinionated nature. The TV actress participated along with her hubby Suyyash Rai in the 9 season of the controversial reality show. Years after her stint, Merchantt is still very vocal about her opinions regarding the 11 season of Bigg Boss. She has been an avid follower of the series and a regular commentator on social media. One thing that could easily be made out is that Kishwer likes anyone in the house apart from Hina Khan. This has also garnered her much hate from Hina Khan’s fan club.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Kishwer talks about the ongoing season of Colors’ flagship show.

“I don’t know if Priyank is fake or real”

I’m supporting Vikas obviously since he is a friend. I like Shilpa in this season. Of lately I have started liking Luv also a bit. On the other hand Priyank at times seems cute but he is very complicated, you can’t make it if he is such in real life or just faking it.

“The whole world is talking about Hina”

I don’t know what to say about Hina. The whole world is talking about her. She has become very famous from Bigg Boss. Once she comes out of the show she’ll realize that her popularity has increased.

“Hina should not be there in Bigg Boss”

Ask her which contestant she thinks doesn’t deserve to be in the house and Kishwer has a quick revert. “Hina! She should not be there in Bigg Boss because she keeps forgetting that she is in the house. She keeps talking about every actor and actress on camera as if they don’t exist. So I think she forgets that she is in the house. Last I saw a video where she is talking about Rithvik and Karan, and I laughed. We all laughed. What can I comment because I have heard so many things that transpired during Khatron ke Khiladi. Keeping all that in mind it is weird to know what she said.”

“Don’t come on my profile if you don’t like my opinions”

When asked how she will react if Hina and she were casted in a show together Kishwer’s response is on point. “I’m very professional that way. I’ll be very cordial with her. Whatever I have said on social media is something that I’ve felt. It’s not that I’m only targeting Hina. Her fans think that I do, that I’m doing all this for publicity and to boost my followers. If I’m supporting Vikas it is for work. They have very an immature mindset. Don’t come on my profile, read my tweets if you don’t like my opinions and they offend you.

“Maybe Hina and I would have been good friends”

If I and Hina were in the same season of Bigg Boss, there could have been possibility that we would have become good friends. In my season people have judged me as well. People who didn’t know me had their opinions about me. Same for Hina now that she is in the house, we as viewers have judgments about her. But maybe if we were together in the same season maybe we could have been cordial.