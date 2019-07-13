News

Varun Jain to REUNITE with Nia Sharma in Jamai Raja 2?

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
13 Jul 2019 06:06 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the digital world.    

We exclusively reported that Zee TV’s popular show Jamai Raja is set to stream on ZEE5 with its season 2.

We also reported about Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, Achint Kaur, and Sudhanshu Pandey being roped in for Jamai Raja 2. (Read hereSudhanshu Pandey roped in for ZEE5’s Jamai Raja 2; Jamai Raja to Return with Achint Kaur and Nia Sharma?)

Now, we have another update. A little birdie has informed TellyChakkar.com that actor Varun Jain will also most likely to be seen in the project.

Interestingly, Nia Sharma and Varun would reunite onscreen after nine years. The duo shared screen-space in Star Plus’ Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha. Also, both the actors were rumoured to be dating.

Varun was also a part of Star Plus’ Diya Aur Baati Hum.

We couldn’t connect with Varun for a comment.

Are you excited for the show? Hit the comment section below.

