The most controversial Colors TV reality series that is Bigg Boss 11 produced by Endemolshine definitely off a good start. The first week itself witnessed major turn of events and it seems like it’s been a couple of weeks already, but well it’s only been a week. We’ve witnessed major fights in the house, from Shilpa vs Vikas to Arshi vs Hina, almost everybody has indulged in a verbal spat with each other. Vikas and Shilpa’s brawl has been witnessed even before they entered the bBigg Boss 11 house and reportedly, Vikas even tried to get physical with Shilpa.

Well, tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 will witness something even more worse and terrible. Earlier the self-proclaimed rapper Akash Dadlani called Vikas Gupta effiminate. He also said that Vikas talks like a girl. All of Vikas' pent up angst against Akash will erupt and how. The two of them will get into a heated verbal argument and things take an ugly turn when Vikas will hit Akash on his face causing him to bleed.

The consequence of this is that VIkas Gupta will mostly get thrown out of the Bigg Boss 11 house. Bigg Boss is yet to take action on the same but reports suggest that VIkas Gupta’s chances of getting kicked out are very high.

Tension is extremely high amongst the housemates and everybody is expecting Bigg Boss to take a fair decision.

Stay tuned for more updates.