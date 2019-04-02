When Divyanka Tripathi caught Vikas Gupta’s prank

Divyanka is the superstar of television and is ruling the television screens with her performance as Ishita in the serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Meanwhile, Vikas is known as the mastermind on television and was last seen as the host of MTV’s Ace of Space.

Diyyanka and Vikas have been good friends for quite some time. The ace actress had also come on his chat show. Now, Vikas has shared a video from the Indian Telly Awards where he is pretending to take a photo of Divyanka but is actually recording a video. Unfortunately, the actress caught him, and his prank failed.

Vikas shared the story and captioned it saying, ‘Arre Arre Yeh Kya .... @divyankatripathidahiya caught my video prank .... Kya Baaat #happytime #prank #PunkedbyVg Failed #divyankatripathidahiya #VikasGupta #Awards #Mumbai P.S. Your transformation Divyanka is just so inspirational.’

Vikas has also pranked a lot of other actors such as Erica and Parth and posted a few funny acts along with Jasmin, Punit, Bharti, and Shamita.

Check out the posts here.

