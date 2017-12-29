5 blind items from TellyChakkar that left everyone perplexed in 2017

Just a few more hours and days are left for this sizzling year to conclude. 2017 has been a year full of gossips and drama, at least for the TV fraternity. While some news became sensational; thanks to the names involved, there were certain stories that were concealed. 2017 has been a year of revelation! Under the garb of Blind stories, TellyChakkar revealed few such gossips that were scandalising. Why were they unnamed and unwrapped? The reason was simple, such tantalizing stories were potentially career, image and character harming. Though TellyChakkar never intended to harm any of the personalities, it was our job to bring forth such grapevines in the safest way.



As the year is coming to an end, we list down five such blind stories that not just left the readers but also the industry perplexed. Here are the best of blinds…



Chori Chori Chupke Chupke



Honestly, if there was one story that literally took everyone (from the TellyChakkar’s desk to the industry wallahs) by storm, it has to be this one. Two big names from television space who did not quite make any mark Bollywood had a steamy past. You might think it is a run of mill news and nothing unique. However mind you that these two big TV names are popular male actors.



Currently married with their childhood besties, these studs had a steamy romance in the past. Both of them were extremely passionate about each other - However, due to societal norms they ended their fling and remain best of friends till date.



Read the whole story here:

Pati Patni aur woh



It won’t be wrong to say that the actor in contention is currently tinsel town’s heartthrob. When we got to know that this extremely popular dashing lad also swings the other way, we were dazed and quite ltieraly so. Belonging to an alternate sexuality is not a crime, however when you are married, cheating your wife with a guy is pretty appalling. None of the team members could accept the fact that this hunky actor is also into men. In fact, he was caught with his Gulf bred boyfriend in a high profile secret party. Consequently, we were buzzed with non-stop calls and texts from the industry mongers to reveal the identity of the actor.



We didn't! Read the story and see if you can identify…

Bewafa Sanam



A muscular hunk, shooting for a celebrated reality show outdoors, cheats his girlfriend with a crew member! This piece of information left our jaws open. Though such incidents are not so rare in the industry, we were aghast with this piece because of the girl involved. Our little birdies informed us that the girl this hot lad hooked up, was of an international origin and was barely an adult. After playing the little game, the two hooked up in the hotel where all other contestants were staying.

Read the story to and guess who this actor is…

Shaadi Ke Side Effects



Bigg Boss 11 has quite an eventful season. The controversies were not just limited in the house. Even before the show could go on air, TellyChakkar wrote a juicy bit that was quite astonishing. An extremely experienced and popular TV actor refrained to take part in the reality show due to his flirtatious nature. The actor is married to another TV actress who is known for her starry attitude. The shocking bit of this news was, this couple is amongst the most adorable TV couples. To know that the TV actor is very flirty in real life and didn’t wish to expose this side of his persona to the whole world is scandalous.



Can you guess who this popular TV actor is? Read for the hints.

Dil Ka Sauda



While it is often speculated that the controversial show Bigg Boss is scripted, a contestant bringing it out in the open and factualising the conjectures is quite astonishing. TellyChakkar discovered, this hot lady who was a wild card in the show had a clause mentioned in her contract. In her Non disclosure agreement and contract, it was mentioned that the lady will have to fake a showmance once she enters the non-fiction series.

While you must be thinking that the identity of this contestant is pretty obvious, your guess could possibly be wrong.



Read again and try to unlock the mystery.

