Actresses who ruled Indian Television in 2017

The television industry flaunts a myriad of talented beauties who predominantly ruled the small screen even in 2017. Whether it is the Naagin, Simar or Ishi maa, strong female characters have always done wonders for the makers. However, while all these characters were of high importance, the leading protagonists essaying these roles were paramount. If it was not for Divyanka’s acting, Ishi Maa wouldn’t be as popular.

TellyChakkar brings to you an exclusive list of 10 such talented TV actresses who nailed their performances in the past year. In an attempt to appreciate their hard work, TC recognizes these actresses who ruled the Indian Television.

Here’s our shortlist in no particular order:

Divyanka Tripathi

The pretty actress has been playing the doting Ishita Bhalla’s character for quite some time now. However, every time she comes on screen her performance looks refreshing and unblemished. The testimony of her popularity could be the incident when her character was announced by the makers and in the same week the show toppled the rating charts. While many critics have written her off already, we think that Divyanka is here for a long stay.

Mouni Roy

Naagin has been sort of a game changer on the Indian tube. After a successful season, the series came back with a sequel that too became an instant hit. One of the primary reason the show did so well in both its editions was because of its leading lady. Hands down Mouni has been in the news and buzz this year. The show also helped her bag big Hindi film project alongside Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar.

Jennifer Winget

If acting, good looks and popularity are combined, Jennifer would rank right on top of the list. The leggy lass proved to the whole world that she is much more than just a good face in 2017. Her stint in Beyhad was a testimony of her brilliant acting skills. It won’t be a huge surprise if Jennifer sweeps away all the awards for Best Actress on TV this year. For the coming year, she has already started working on another daily titled Bepanaah and we are waiting to get hooked.

Rubina Dilaik

It takes colossal guts to play a transgender on Indian TV and out of many, only Rubina could do it. The docile beauty played a trans-woman in Shakti and has been receiving rave reviews for her performance. Her subtlety and poise makes her a strong contender in the telly business. The actress was on a break for quite some time. However, this year she has come back with a bang.

Pooja Sharma

There’s no doubt that Pooja has proved her mettle through her debut show Mahabharat. This year she has returned with another mytho-drama Mahakali. The show did wonders for the channel and Pooja’s portrayal has been appreciated. Looks like this year the telly awards are going to have a tough time while choosing their Best Actress for the year.

Meghna Malik

Some characters just stay glued in the minds of viewers and become a cult. Meghna Malik is still known for her iconic portrayal of Ammaji in Na Aana Is Des Meri Laado. The popularity of the character was such that the channel was pushed to bring back the popular show. It’s not been a long time since Laado 2 went on air, but to watch Meghna essaying Ammaji is such a delight. Only an actress of her caliber can do justice to such a character. Honestly, we’re glad that Meghna is back on our TV screens.

Narayani Shastri

One interesting aspect of 2017 is that the makers are playing gamble with bringing shows featuring versatile actresses like Narayani, Meghna and such. Narayani started her new show Rishton Ka Chakravyuh this year and we could applaud every time she comes on screen. Her subtle yet impactful portrayal of the character is on point. We really wish to see more of Narayani’s performance in the coming year.

Sheen Dass

Sheen rose to fame post her work in big show Piya Albela. This has been a big opportunity for the TV actress and she has made the most out of it. In the latest track, the viewers saw Sheen as mentally challenged and hands down she did justice to it.

Sayantani Ghosh

Sayantani is currently seen in Naamkaran. Ghosh’s character is highly appreciated in the show. She plays an integral role in the narrative and is strongly supporting the cast. She is undoubtedly one underrated actress on tube currently. Only if she gets more author-backed roles, it will be a glee to enjoy her work.

Sriti Jha

Currently on the television space one actress who is highly popular is Sriti Jha. Kumkum Bhagya has been topping the rating charts for quite some weeks now. It won’t be wrong to say that Sriti is one of the major reasons behind the show’s success. Sriti is apt in her role and has shown various shades through the course of the storyline.

Well this time it’s going to be pretty tough to decide the actress of the year. So we leave that to our readers. Here’s the link vote for your favorite actress and make her the winner for this coveted title.

Which TV actress ruled Indian Television in 2017? Hit the comment section below!

Vote for your favourite here: Which TV actress ruled Indian Television in 2017?