Biggest Replacements in 2016

Actors make or break a show!!

Yes, they have it in them to take a show to the pinnacle of success. At the same time, there are certain things that are inevitable, even in success. And that is actually replacing actors for varied reasons.

Every year we see a rally of actors moving out of their shows, with new faces coming in to take the show forward.

In the Year 2016, we saw maximum replacements on the small screen. Some were shocking while others were controversial.

Sometimes replacements work, while it falls flat most times.

Let's take a look at all the replacements of 2016...

Vishal Singh replaced Karan Mehra in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta

After being part of the show for seven long years, Karan’s quitting news came as a big shock to the entire TV industry. The makers found a suitable replacement for Karan in the much-experienced Vishal Singh who is now playing the lead character of Naitik in Yeh Rishta.

Naman Shaw replaced Sidhant Gupta in Zee TV’s Tashan-e-Ishq

Sidhant moved of Tashan-e-Ishq to participate in Colors’ dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Though Naman did a good job as Kunj, fans did miss Sidhant’s chemistry with Jasmin Bhasin in the show.

Pearl V Puri replaced Anshuman Malhotra in Life OK’s Naagarjun

Apparently, Anshuman was reprimanded for his non-performance as Arjun and thus makers decided to bring Pearl V Puri on board.

Sanjeeda Sheikh replaced Eisha Singh in Colors’ Ishq Ka Rang Safed

After winning accolades for her performance as Dhaani, Eisha Singh put down her papers for Ishq Ka Rang Safed, as she was not ready to play the role of a mother. As a result, Sanjeeda Sheikh stepped in as the new lead.

Vin Rana replaced Arjit Taneja in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

If sources are to be believed, Arjit moved out of Kumkum Bhagya due to character dissatisfaction and eventually the role landed in to the hands of Vin Rana, who now plays the role of Purab.

Rishi Dev replaced Rohan Mehra in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta

Rohan Mehra decided to participate in Colors’ Bigg Boss season 10, ditching his daily. Ultimately, the producer zeroed down on Rishi Dev for the character of Naksh.

Avantika Hundal replaced Mihika Verma in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Mihika chose marriage over career and decided to quit Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Now, the role of Mihika is been portrayed by Avantika Hundal.

Saurav Gurjar replaced Aarya Babbar in Sony TV’s Hanumaan

Due to other work project commitments, Aarya chose to quit Hanumaan and got replaced by Mahabharat fame Saurav Gurjar for the character of Ravan.

Shubhangi Atre replaced Shilpa Shinde in &TV’s Bhabhiji

This was one of the most controversial replacements on small screen in the year gone by. Ultimately, the hullabaloo over Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai storm fizzled down with Shubhangi Atre replacing Shilpa Shinde.

Debina Bonnerjee replaced Sayantani Ghosh in &TV’s Santoshi Maa

Due to some issues Sayantani quit Santoshi Maa and later the role of Poulomi was bagged by Bengali beauty Debina Bonnerjee.

Raqesh Vashisht replaced Karan V Grover in Life OK’s Bahu Humari Rajni_Kant

Karan V Grover was loved for his portrayal as Shaan. As he had other film offers he chose to leave and got replaced by Maryada fame Raqesh Vashisht.

Sara Khan replaced Maheck Chahal in Colors’ Kawach

Mahek was left with a hard time after she met with an accident, tearing a ligament in her leg. Left with no option she was replaced by actress Sara Khan as Manjulika in the thriller series, Kawach.

Shabana Azmi replaced Urvashi Sharma in Zee TV’s Amma

Bollywood actress Urvashi Sharma, who made her comeback on small screen with Zee TV’s Amma, chose to move out as she refused to play a mother’s role at this point of her career. Later, the producers found apt replacement in versatile actress Shabana Azmi to play the centralized character of Amma.

Do tell us which according to you was the most shocking replacement of 2016? Share your answer by commenting below!