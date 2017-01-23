Prediction: TV couples who can get married in 2017

2016 was the year of breakups, hook-ups and marriages!

There are many TV couples who have been dating for quite some time now and their fans are anxiously waiting to know about marriage plans.

Don’t we all love witnessing the band baja baraat moment of TV couples?

With the beginning of 2017, we present you the list of TV jodis and their marriage fate this year.

We called our in-house tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani to know about the ‘marital’ future of the stars. Read on!

Rithvik Dhanjani-Asha Negi: Rithvik and Asha have got very powerful Venus and Jupiter planets which will help them to keep their relationship strong. I see both of them formalizing their love this year.

Best month/s for marriage: August and December.

Advice: They are quite stable so no advice as such.

Mohit Raina-Mouni Roy: Mouni and Mohit both need to be cautious between May to July on their personal life as they might face difficulties. If they both manage to cross that period there are high chances of them making their relationship official. They have got the Card of Tower which means trouble in personal space however they are running with exalting Sun and Venus planets which would stabilize their life.

Best month/s for marriage: November and December.

Advice: Avoid misunderstandings.

Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar: The duo is running with powerful Venus planet which brings stability in their relationship. They have high chances of going wedding way by end of this year or by beginning of 2018.

Best month/s for marriage: May and August.

Advice: Try and adapt to each other’s lifestyles.

Abhinav Shukla-Rubina Dilaik: They have got the Card of Lover which denotes that they are deeply in love with each other. As their career is on a peak at the moment their personal commitment will take some time.

Best month/s for marriage: September and October.

Advice: No advice as they are quite compatible.

Ssharad Malhotra-Pooja Bisht: They have got the Card of Ten of Wands which signifies that they might face issues in their love life. They also got the Card of Three of Pentacle which means support. Ssharad and Pooja both need to take some time to know each other well.

Best month/s for marriage: April and July.

Advice: Try to make the relationship more compatible.

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar: They both are quite stable and happy with the way their life is heading. Though they both need to be cautious from the month May to June to avoid any trouble. They have got the Card of Four of Wands which means celebration.

Best month/s for marriage: August and October.

Advice: Nothing as such.

Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal: This couple is pretty committed and they have got the Card of Hierophant which means the Card of marriage. Also they have got the Card of Three of Cups which signifies celebration. With two positive cards there are high chances of them considering marriage.

Best month/s for marriage: Post March anytime.

Advice: Nothing.

Keith Sequeira-Rochelle Rao: They have got the Card of Hermant which connotes that they need to introspect each other’s feelings. They both are in a dicey mind to take any concrete decision.

Best month/s for marriage: Post September.

Advice: Avoid insecurities.

Raj Singh Arora-Pooja Gor: Raj and Pooja have got the Card of Saturn which means their relationship is sorted but they are hesitant to make any decision.

Best month/s for marriage: I don’t see them tying the knot this year but if in case they change their mind post June, it will be a good period for them to take a leap.

Advice: Be cautious before taking any decision.

