Prediction: What does 2017 have in store for popular TV actors?

Here we welcome the New Year 2017 with our open arms!

New Year comes with lot of expectations, hopes and aims. Like other people, even actors are anxious to know what the New Year holds for them professionally and personally.

To get our answers, Tellychakkar.com called our in-house tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani to predict the future of popular TV actors in 2017.

Arjun Bijlani: Arjun is running with a strong Venus planet which gives him success professionally. However, due to weak Saturn and Rahu he is more prone to health issues. His show will continue to do decent and has high chances to pick up post March.

Advice: To visit Saturn temple on Saturday for better career and personal life.

Lucky month: March, May and July.

Lucky colour: White.

Shaheer Sheikh: This Year will continue to be well for Shaheer. 2017 will be positive for him personally and professionally. Due to strong Venus this year, he might find someone special with whom he will formalize his relationship post April.

Advice: I would recommend him to offer water to Sun to be more successful.

Lucky month: February, June and September.

Lucky colour: Green.

Karan Patel: Karan is having Powerful Sun planet which gives him success in his work. His good phase will continue this year as well. He needs to be careful on his personal life as he is running with heavy Saturn and moon planet. He needs to be cautious about his stomach and knee problems. He and Ankita might go the family way post the month of June.

Advice: Avoid eating non-vegetarian, drinking alcohol and smoking on Wednesday andSaturday for better personal and professional life.

Lucky month: January, July and September.

Lucky colour: Red.

Vivian Dsena: Vivian is having weak Mars and Moon planet. Until June and July he will continue to face problems in his personal life. Professionally this Year will be satisfying for him.

Advice: Pray to Lord Shiva for peace of mind and personal life guidance.

Lucky month: August, October and December.

Lucky colour: White.

Kapil Sharma: This Year Kapil might take a toll on his personal life. His fame will continue to remain strong this Year as well. Powerful Jupiter and Venus will help him on the work front. He needs to careful about minor injuries and health issues.

Advice: Read hanuman chalisa on Tuesday for better health.

Lucky month: April, September and November.

Lucky colour: Black.

Shabir Ahluwalia: Shabir is having exalting Sun planet. He will persist with success in this year as well. His personal life will be stable and joyful. He has got the Card of Magician which means his magic on fans will continue to spread.

Advice: Offer water to Sun as he is ruled by Sun planet.

Lucky month: February, June and July.

Lucky colour: Blue.

Nakuul Mehta: His powerful Saturn is favoring him well. There could be plans of extending his family post June. He needs to be alert about health issues, especially back pain. However, his Venus planet is strong which will help him to balance his personal and professional life.

Advice: He can visit to Navgrah temple or Shani temple on Saturdays.

Lucky month: January, May and November.

Lucky colour: Red.

Karan Mehra: Karan’s personal life is going to bring lot of happiness in his life. This Year he will find himself in a very stable stage. He will be picky about his projects and I see him making a comeback post March. As his Sun, Venus, Jupiter and Moon planet is running powerful which help him in his career.

Advice: Nothing as such.

Lucky month: February, August and September.

Lucky colour: Pastel shades.

Siddharth Shukla: Siddharth has exalting Jupiter and Venus. I see his new show doing well on TV. His fan following will increase. He needs to be careful about his health related issues as he is running a period of weak Mars. I don’t see him taking any call on his personal life.

Advice: Read hanuman chalisa on Tuesdays.

Lucky month: February, June and December.

Lucky colour: Yellow.

Kushal Tandon: Kushal is having a powerful Sun planet. This Year he will see professional success. He might take call on his personal life post April.

Advice: Take care of stomach related problems.

Lucky month: January, April and August.

Lucky colour: Red.

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under ‘Star Gazing’ section is purely the expert’s opinion and TellyChakkar.com does not comply with the same.