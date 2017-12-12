Hot Downloads

Year Ender

TellyChakkar Year Enders: 2017 REWIND to begin today!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Dec 2017 04:10 PM
2017 has sped fast to its end! Yes, another 365 days come to an end. This year there were many developments in the TV scenario. Many controversies rocked the Tellydom. 

Hereon, we would be starting our YEAR ENDERS which would focus on every nitty gritty of the television and the film industry. It will be a critical analysis of sorts that will shed light on every good bad and ugly facet of the entertainment industry.
 
So stay tuned to TellyChakkar and let us know if you are of the same opinion or if in case you tend to think differently.
