TV actors (female) who made a promising debut in 2017!

While there was an influx of male actors making their debut on TV in 2017, the female gang is not too behind. 2017 has witnessed many entries. Some clicked well with the audience, while some couldn’t. While the male compartment saw many seasoned actors switching mediums, the female counterparts saw relatively new faces entering. And we must say, the actresses who have entered the industry have been giving strong competition to the already stable ones.

If observed carefully, 2017 has chosen to cast fresh faces as compared to the established actresses. In terms of popularity, acting skills and rage, TellyChakkar has contributed a list of female actors who made their debut on TV.

Have a look at the top 10 actresses who nailed their first TV character in their show.

Tina Phillip - Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee on Star Plus

Tina has to be one of the most promising TV actors who started her career in this year. She starred in the Star Plus show which aired on the evening slot. Despite the unconventional time-slot, the show comparatively did well. In fact, in its short run of time, it became so popular that its loyal fans started an online petition to continue the daily.

Anjali Anand - Dhhai Kilo Prem on Star Plus

Unconventional, talented and enigmatic; Anjali Anand deserves all the mentioned adjectives. The lady broke all the norms and notions of how an actress needs to be. With her strong acting skills, everyone was in an awe of her. Indeed, Anand is here for a long run and we don’t see her as a one-time firecracker. It will be interesting to see makers experimenting more with Anjali in the coming year.

Bhumika Gurung - Nimki Mukhiya on Star Bharat

A beautiful face from the interiors of the country, Bhumika made her debut with a relatively new channel Star Bharat. Playing the titular role of Nimki, the show was focused on Bhumika and her character’s antics. Bhumika didn’t lose any chance to utilize this opportunity to its core. The show did well for the newly revamped channel and Nimki became a rage amongst the masses. Looking at Bhumika’s skill and attitude in front of the camera, she seems to have a long run in the industry.

Akanksha Puri - Vighnaharta Ganesh on Sony TV

The pretty hottie, Akanksha who made her film debut with the bold Calendar Girls made her TV debut with a mythological show. Who would have thought that a girl who slayed in bikini will be able to don the garb of a Goddess with such perfection. Her startling TV debut was impactful. Though the Sony TV’s show is not a chartbuster, Puri made sure that she is remembered by the audience. Looking at her presence on-screen, it’s clear that the lady is not erasing out of mind so easily.

Swarda Thigale - Savitri Devi College & Hospital on Colors

Swarda made her debut with a Marathi TV show. But in 2017, she entered the Hindi TV industry with Colors’ medical drama. Swarda has a good screen presence and a strong foothold in her art form. The show was launched in the early evening slot and has a loyal fan base. Though Swarda has stayed away from media attractions, she is indeed good at her job.

Yesha Rughani - Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More on Zee TV

The Zee TV show was not launched with much fanfare and buzz. Though not a TRP buster, the daily has given the industry a new face, Yesha. Her innocence is endearing. Even Yesha has stayed away from media buzz but that doesn’t mean that she will fade away soon.

Sargun Kaur - Kaal Bhairav Rahasya on Star Bharat

A model turned actress, Sargun made her debut with Star Bharat’s thriller mystery. Kaur’s character was kept under the wraps before the launch of the show. However looking at the prominence her character is getting now, it won’t be surprising if Sargun turns out to be a major part of the storyline. Plus, Sargun’s docile looks are a delight to the eyes.

Karthika Nair – Aarambh on Star Plus

The much talked about mythological saga, Aarambh tanked badly on the tube. However it’s leading lady, who is a prominent face in the South Indian industry started with a bang. Nair has a strong screen presence and it will be a pleasure to watch more of her.

Rumman Ahmed – Sethji on Zee TV

While Avinash started with a bang with Sethji, it’s female lead Rumman started it slow. However as they say wait before taking any judgment, we can’t come to any conclusion yet. Ahmed had a promising character in the show and it won’t come as a shocker if she bags a big TV show in the year.

Simran Kaur – Agnifera on &TV

The voice behind popular character Nobita Noby from cartoon series Doraemon, Simran finally revealed her face this year. Agnifera wasn’t quite a hit amongst the audience but we are pretty sure that this debut of Kaur will make her sign some interesting shows in the coming year. Also, a special mention to Kaur’s enticing looks that makes this multi-talented artist a promising face of the year.

These were the promising actresses who made their Hindi TV debut this year. Who do you think is the most promising face of the year?

