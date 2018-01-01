TV actors' RESOLUTION for 2018!

As the clock ticks down toward 2018, many of us are finalizing our New Year resolutions. The New Year approaches and as usual, there are great hopes, dreams and resolutions to make for the coming year.



It's that time of year when, after weeks of excess alcohol and food consumption, everyone turns their attention towards self-improvement with New Year resolutions. We bring you the list read of your favourite television celebrities and their resolutions for 2018.



Kunal Jaisingh: I want to be more grateful: If you haven’t climbed aboard the gratitude bandwagon yet, this is the year to do it. There are studies that show that gratitude can make you 25% happier. Think about that for a second: you can be 25% happier simply by taking the time to count your blessings and think of all the good things in your life! Being grateful will also help you to overcome adversity, improve the quality of your sleep, and allow you to get along better with others. For next year, I resolve to be more grateful.



Shubhangi Atre: Humans were not made to be cooped up inside all day. Spending time with nature makes you happier, it boosts your immune system and it even makes you more creative. I resolve that next year I will be spending more time outside in the beauty of nature. I wish to travel and explore more.



Suyyash Rai: I'm a very positive and emotional person. Having a positive attitude opens your mind to new possibilities, it makes you more resilient and it can even help you to be cheerful. I want to greet the New Year with a smile and resolve to stay positive, no matter what happens.



Yuvika Chaudhary: You may not be able to control how kind other people are to you, but you can always control how kind you are to yourself. This upcoming year, I set the resolution to believe in myself, respect myself, and treat myself well. I always try to be a good companion to myself. In fact, I want to take it even further. Make 2018 the year I fall in love with myself more and more.



Devoleena Bhattacharjee: I have set the resolution to learn something new everyday in order to have a better understanding of the world and how it works. Fortunately, the internet makes it incredibly easy to learn new things.



Pooja Sharma: My resolution for the New Year is to simply increase my joy every moment of my life.



Sourabh Raaj Jain: My resolution is to be a kid again so that I enjoy with my babies as much as I can.



Shaan: My New Year resolution is to get myself a six-pack body and learn guitar.



Jasmin Bhasin: My New Year resolution is to a stay positive and concentrate on my inner growth because I have realized that these are the most important things that I really need to work on.



Karan Wahi: I don’t make resolutions anymore. I just hope that I can work as hard as I have and enjoy everything I do. That's what my resolution was a few years back and it continues to be the same.

What are your resolutions for 2018?