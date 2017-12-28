TV dandies who set hearts racing with their muscular bodies in 2017

What better than having a body that can make millions of heads turn and set umpteen hearts racing. We all gush over males with well-toned abs and chiselled muscular bodies in the gym. Our tellytown rockstars' gym workout pics are a treat to the eyes of the fans.



Strong screen presence, top-notch dialogue delivery and ultimate fit physiques makes a complete package for an actor to set the TRPs soaring. Fans idolise and follow their loved stars and their routines completely.



Our hunky rockstars consider that a body is like a temple that one shall worship it with a perfect gym routine and utmost diet routine to maintain a fit and a toned physique.



Have a look at top 10 males that have managed to land themselves in the category of TellyChakkar’s Hot Bods (Male) 2017. We are sure these sexy guys are setting the temperature soaring high and are totally mouthwatering.



Take a look...



Kushal Tandon; We totally love to follow Kushal’s daily gym routuine as we get all the more to drool over those sexy and toned abs. Keep flaunting those shirtless pics of your drool-worthy abs and the fans will keep showering all the adulation.



Siddharth Shukla: There’s no doubt that Siddharth is blessed with toned abs. We are in love with the sneak peaks of his workout through his social media handle, it’s a good thing that he does that…Because of those biceps... Sigh.



Vin Rana: Every girl's dream, don’t you think? Vin Rana is definitely what each girl would want in her prince charming. Robust abs, chiselled looks are the perfect qualities that define the handsome and head turner Vin. The actor has a body that has set the temperature to heights.



Namik Paul: With his chiselled frame and striking features, the Ek Deewana Tha actor Namik is without a doubt setting the bars high. Not only his acting, Namik is giving enough reasons to the fans to fall in love with him by his built frame and his charm.



Shaheer Sheikh: The heartthrob of millions not just in India but in Indonesia as well, Shaheer sets the TV screens on fire time and again with his flawless looks. His smile is a killer and whenever he flaunts his bare torso, our toes curl! His bulging biceps and broad frame is a fantasy for all women and some men as well!



Avinash Mishra: Last seen in Ishqbaaaz, the chocolate boy is truly a perfect eye candy. The handsome lad is every girl’s dream man, isn’t it? The stunner quite perfectly manages his gym routines and his work schedules giving us enough reasons to ogle on his sexiness.



Karan Wahi: First his acting and now his structured; ultimate perfection. Karan Wahi looks heavenly and tempting in his shirtless clicks, giving us all the more reasons to stare and drool over the actor. Way to go Karan for balancing your work and gym routines both at the same pace.



Priyank Sharma: He is a stunner in the true sense. Priyank was seen on MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla and is currently winning many hearts on Bigg Boss 11. The handsome lad is indeed blessed with perfect protruding muscles and a body to die for. What do you say, girls, isn’t he sexy?



Laksh: Someone call an ambulance, as the Delhi Munda loves posting shirtless, drool-worthy clicks. Girls you are definitely in store for sexier and soaring hot pics to gawk upon as the lad is nothing less than perfection. Those looks and sexy toned abs are all it took for Laksh to sent the temperature to different heights.



Karan Vohra: The rugged looks of the actor makes him stand out of the lot. Sexy Mr Vohra, who is a newcomer has stolen many hearts. The girls love to gawk at the actor as he flaunts his muscular manly body with utmost precision. Karan is without a doubt, a stunning man and sets many hearts racing from every angle.

Vote for your favourite here: Who is the hottest hunk of 2017?