TV divas who got hearts racing with their hot bodies in 2017

When some say that maintaining a gorgeous body and sexy abs is not a girl's ultimate cup of tea, they are badly mistaken. Well, the tinsel town beauties believe in the complete opposite. Who said that telly world is only about drama and dance, breakups and patch-ups? It's about setting the hotness meter to a different height by their glorious bodies and inspiring the youth to have a healthy and a fit life ahead.



A healthy and a curvaceous body boosts confidence that makes one comfortable in thier own skin and keeps away all the destructive and insecure thoughts.



Take a look at the hottest divas of small screen of 2017. Read on....



Mouni Roy: The gorgeous actress is indeed keeping the hotness quotient up, don’t you think? Mouni Roy looks heavenly on-screen and off-screen both. She looks serene in white and is winning many hearts. Isn't she a head turner?



Shakti Mohan: The word PERFECT is bound to come to your mind when we talk about Shakti Mohan. A dancer by profession, Shakti has her moves like an added advantage to her contoured body. Her dance moves and facial features have left the fans speechless.



Krystle Dsouza: It surely is refreshing to see the serene smile of Krystle. The actress has been blessed with such a raw sex appeal that we can't help but gush over it. She masters the art of flaunting her curves and her styling is to die for.



Bani J: The damsel flaunts her sexy body and even sexier abs with grace. Bani is the true example of the saying ‘Love your body the way it is’. One TV celeb who is looked upon as a fitness enthusiast and with a powerful aura is most definitely VJ Bani J. She is indeed our fitness mentor, without a doubt.



Nikita Dutta: A drool-worthy body is what Nikita Dutta is blessed with. The tinsel town beauty looks gorgeously sexy and we are in love with the way she flaunts her curves even without trying to. What do you think?



Kritika Kamra: Being sexy and adorable is what defines tinsel town beauty, Kritika Kamra. She is a pleasant treat to watch. Kritika looks sensuous and stunning. The actress knows well how to flaunt her curves with her dress and styling.



Jennifer Winget: She sure is a diva in the true sense. Jennifer looks sinfully hot in anything she wears. Be it a gown or a jumpsuit, the actress' hot figure makes her stand out and look even more sensuous! She indeed has won our hearts by her acting skills and is now killing it with her sex appeal.



Nia Sharma: She totally nailed her role in Vikram Bhatt's web series Twisted. Nia looks sensuous and can turn a simple look into a sexy one. Her bad ass persona combined with her enviable figure makes her all the more desirable.



Surbhi Chanda: Ishqbaaaz actress, Surbhi Chandna is indeed spreading the magic of her charm on-screen. Apart from a pretty face, the actress has an impressive frame as well.



Rubina Dilaik: She indeed has left us speechless and wanting for more. It's her svelte figure and her divine features that have made men crazy for her. The actress looks heavenly and her curvaceous body is to die for. She definitely is giving us major fitness goals. She can work Indian and western wear with equal ease and charm.



Way to go girls!

