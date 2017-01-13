YearEnder: Best TV on-screen jodis of 2016

Nothing beats romance on-screen!

Television shows apart from entertaining viewers with drama and emotions, bring across the best love stories. And all thanks to the lead characters who immortalise love tales.

But let us tell you, it’s not easy to portray love on-screen but talented actors make sure to weave romantic magic on idiot box via sheer dedication and hard work.

So, here is the list of television’s top on-screen jodis who have looked into each other’s eyes with so much passion that TV screens got misty. These jodis have been romancing and loving each other cosily and together they have been your love idols. So vote for them and make them win!

Raman-Ishita (Yeh Hai Mohabbatein):

Almost a veteran in the list, they have been the nominees for best jodis for more than a couple of years. What started off as clash of egos and different personalities today has become a story worth becoming a case study! Giving relationship lessons to all their contemporaries, Raman and Ishita (played by Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi) are soul mates who have stuck together through thick and thin. Also making perfect parents, Raman and Ishita’s relationship should be looked upon by all younger TV jodis.

Akshara-Naitik (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai):

From the young shy people meeting for the first time in the pretext of marrying to becoming the ‘aah-so-perfect’ couple having overcome so many challenges, Akshara and Naitik are epitome of true love. Played by Hina Khan and Karan Mehra, the jodi became a favourite when Karan decided to hang his boots. And soon entered Vishal Singh, who was well appreciated as Naitik. But then came another twist and Hina moved out. And thus ended the iconic jodi of Akshara and Naitik.

Abhi-Pragya (Kumkum Bhagya):

Poles apart, a rockstar Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and teacher Pragya (Sriti Jha), make for an amazing jodi with a crackling chemistry. They might be in love with each other but in the entire span of the show, the two are yet to come together, sadly! Abhi and Pragya are like cheese and chalk and have a very different attitude towards life but together make for a perfect couple, isn’t it?

Tanu-Rishi (Kasam):

Newest entrants, Tanu and Rishi aka Kratika Sengar and Ssharad Malhotra are a love jodi that has not passed the challenges of years but an entire generation. The show Kasam encompasses of a love tale that is based on reincarnation. Their saccha pyaar passed all hindrance and now with Tanu taking a dusra janam to be with her true love, the story has been keeping us gripped. And well, we do not need to talk about the chemistry as that’s what is keeping the show going strong.

Ritik-Shivanya (Naagin):

A sexy naagin and a human’s love story seems either from folklore or a fiction novel. But making it turn into a series that broke all records, Ekta Kapoor created magic with Naagin. Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani swiftly moved into their characters and projected a love story never seen before. And when they came together, well, many a hearts jumped a beat, many wiped sweat and many panted for breath. This two are HOT, like fire!

Saumya-Harman (Shakti):

A very anokha (strange) love story between a man and a kinnar (eunuch), Shakti has topped the number charts. And above all, the couple of Saumya and Harman (played by Vivian Dsena and Rubina Dilaik) strangely became quite popular. Their acting skills added to their characterisation, and the heart-warming story of unconditional love seems to be a lambi race ka ghoda.

Dayaben-Jethalal (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah):

The ever so lovable jodi of Daya and Jetha have been giving us relationship goals for a long time. Played by talented actors Disha Vakani and Dilip Joshi, the chemistry of on-screen couple not just gives us giggles but also some awww moments. From being together through difficult moments, to leading the ‘happily ever after’ marriage, Daya and Jetha are our to-go couple whenever relationship crisis hits us.

Dhairya-Santoshi (Santoshi Maa):

A love story based in the backdrop of spirituality, Santoshi Maa is a tale that surprisingly has gained not just good numbers but also massive fan following. Above all the jodi of the simpleton Santoshi (Ratan Rajput) and the modern Dhairya (Ayaz Ahmed) got acclaim from all quarters. Though situations make them lock horns now and again, the power of true love brings them back together again.

Who among these is your favourite jodi? Take the poll to share your thoughts.