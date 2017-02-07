YearEnder: Big celebs, flop TV shows in 2016

Bollywood actors and actresses starting their career with small screen has been an old affair, be it Shah Rukh Khan, who started his career with Fauji or Vidya Balan with Hum Paanch. But there have been established Bollywood celebs who tried their hands on small screen and failed miserably.

Take a look at the Bollywood celebs who were a part of television shows which turned out to be a dud.

Shabana Azmi (Amma)

Zee TV’s Amma started with a bang with Urvashi Sharma playing the lead. However, the actress was removed because the show was supposed to take a leap. Later, Shabana Azmi came as the new face of the daily. She had some amazing scenes in the show and looked strong but a tighter edit and a little more imagination might have made the drama work well.

Jacqueline Fernandes (Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9)

B-town’s sizzling diva Jacqueline Fernandes made her TV debut with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 (Colors). However, her moves failed to rule the TRP chart. There is no denying that the current lot of contestants were some of TV’s most popular names. This season was sadly the most depressing one.

Anil Kapoor (24 season 2)

Anil Kapoor’s 24 Season 1 (Colors) might have managed to hit the bull’s eye as far as the thrill quotient was concerned, but the second season of the much-hyped show did not manage to get to the top of the ladder.

Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan (Power Couple)

Power Couple, the reality show on Sony TV which was an adaptation of an Israeli show was super boring. Although Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan were hosting the reality series, it failed to be a hit on-screen. Power couple Malaika and Arbaaz also started having differences during the show.

Amruta Rao, Deepti Naval, Aditi Vasudev and Zareena Wahab (Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai)

&TV’s Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai did quite well initially but gradually started fading in minds of viewers leading to its closure. The show portrayed three generations and popular faces of Bollywood industry like Amruta Rao, Deepti Naval, Aditi Vasudev and Zareena Wahab were part of the drama. The story moved at a steady pace but after a couple of episodes the narrative slowed down and was dragged.

Sandhya Mridul, Purab Kohli, Amrita Puri, Satyadeep Mishra (P.O.W - Bandi Yuddh Ke)

The mega show P.O.W.- Bandi Yuddh Ke on Star Plus is the official remake of the Israeli TV drama Hatufim aka Prisoners of War. Shot in 90 locations with a crew of about 150 members, POW was poised to change the way Indian TV is produced and consumed content. But almost 3 month in, the ratings of the show aren’t encouraging. Popular Bollywood faces Sandhya Mridul, Purab Kohli, Amrita Puri, Satyadeep Mishra failed to grab audience’s eyeballs.