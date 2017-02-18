YearEnder: Rib-ticklers of 2016

Ever wanted to sweep away your blues by watching TV? Numerous times, right?

As part of the YearEnder section, here we bring you names of the actors whose comic skills make us laugh.

Kapil Sharma- The Kapil Sharma Show:

Now this man needs no reason from us to be on the list. With years of hard work and sheer genuineness, Kapil has become one of the best comic stars in our country. Moving away from Colors after a supposed monetary battle, he got a new show on Sony TV. And the success that he received was at par or even more. Every weekend night, families devote their time to The Kapil Sharma Show.

Bhabhiji cast- Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai:

No one can have just one! This was said for potato chips but all couch potatoes swear by the Bhabhiji cast when it comes to having a good time. The talented cast consisting of Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre, Rohitasv Gaud and Saumya Tandon have created a niche in comedy shows and people just love their chemistry. If this wasn’t so, a funny show topping charts in a GEC, is not usually heard of.

Dilip Joshi (Jethalal)- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma:

Dilip Joshi has been part of Taarak Mehta from the time of its inception and wowed us with each episode. Today, years down, Dilip Joshi still brings a smile with the portrayal of the innocent Jetha.

Krushna and Bharti Singh- Comedy Nights Bachao:

The jodi can leave you ROFL everytime they speak. And not just as a jodi, but individually too, Krushna and Bharti are the best stand up comedians in the industry. From pulling each other’s legs to making fun of themselves, this jodi has crossed quite a number of milestones in terms of performance.

Paresh Ganatra (Ghotak)- Chidya Ghar:

A house filled with talented actors each playing a great character. It’s hard to stand out among them, isn’t it? But Paresh who kept his loyalty and belief in the show is one of the most talented comic stars in the nation. And the actor has time and again proved the same with his performance on TV, theatres and even the big screen.

Sunil Grover- The Kapil Sharma Show:

Having an equal talent and getting the same screen space, Sunil Grover too has risen to be the nation's favourite. From his Guthi avatar to now Dr Mashoor Gulati, Sunil’s talent has made him a star in his own way. The idea of being a sidekick might scare many but this talented humble man has changed the entire dynamic of the same.

Nithika Anand (Pinky) in Ishqbaaaz:

The mommy dearest who wants to speak English like a pro, but fails each time. Her innocent charm can bring a smile on anyone’s face. The actor has played many characters but this one will go down in history for being one of the most endearing ones. Pinky, not only makes us laugh at her vocabulary skills but also the way she controls her husband and son. Some lessons to be learnt, for sure.

Sandeep Anand (Sajan)- May I Come in Madam:

His looks might give you an idea that he is a Hollywood star all set to wreck havoc in the hero’s life. But our desi actor is the protagonist himself who brings smile on the faces of millions. Be it his banter with his wife or him trying to woo his boss, Sandeep’s Sajan has become a cult in the comic space.

Paritosh Tripathi- Super Dancer/Indian Idol:

A new star in the making, Paritosh Tripathi surprised the world with his humourous acts. His simpleton attitude and heart warming messages with a dash of comedy have made him quite popular. Paritosh who was signed up for Super Dancer has been brought back again by the channel to be a co-host of Indian Idol.

Who among them makes you laugh out loudest?

Hit the comment box below to share your views.