Year Ender
Year Ender

YearEnder - Top social media accounts of TV and B-Town stars in 2016

By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jan 2017 03:16 PM

One cool thing about the social media space is that it gives an insight into TV and Bollywood celebs their personal lives.

This platform not only makes actors directly available to the fans but also helps them in promoting various projects online.

Take a look at the top TV and Bollywood stars who were avid social media users in 2016.

 

Amitabh Bachchan

Facebook – 25,910,296

Twitter – 24,504,928

Instagram – 2.6 M

 

Shah Rukh Khan

Facebook – 22,163,803

Twitter – 22,987,201

Instagram – 5.4 M

 

Salman Khan

Facebook - 33,754,935

Twitter – 21,152,316

Instagram – 7.8 M

 

Priyanka Chopra

Facebook - 26,357,556

Twitter – 16,057,131

Instagram – 13.7 M

 

Akshay Kumar

Facebook - 22,107,703

Twitter – 15,799,450

Instagram – 9.5 M

 

Divyanka Tripathi

Facebook - 2,304,632 Likes

Twitter – 160,815

Instagram – 3.2 M

 

Kapil Sharma

Facebook - 25,164,367

Twitter – 7,386,568

Instagram – 6.1 M

 

Karan Kundra

Facebook - 3,618,679

Twitter – 260,118

Instagram – 1 M

 

Jennifer Winget

Facebook - 1,241,918

Twitter – 172,604

Instagram – 1.5 M

 

Krystle D’souza

Facebook - 3,727,564

Twitter – 171,749

Instagram – 1.8 M

 

Who according to you is the most popular social media celeb? Let us know!

Tags > YearEnder, 2016, Top social media accounts, TV, Bollywood, actors, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Divyanka Tripathi, Kapil Sharma, Karan Kundra, Jennifer Winget, Krystle D’souza,

