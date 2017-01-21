YearEnder - Top social media accounts of TV and B-Town stars in 2016

One cool thing about the social media space is that it gives an insight into TV and Bollywood celebs their personal lives.
This platform not only makes actors directly available to the fans but also helps them in promoting various projects online.
Take a look at the top TV and Bollywood stars who were avid social media users in 2016.
Amitabh Bachchan
Facebook – 25,910,296
Twitter – 24,504,928
Instagram – 2.6 M
Shah Rukh Khan
Facebook – 22,163,803
Twitter – 22,987,201
Instagram – 5.4 M
Salman Khan
Facebook - 33,754,935
Twitter – 21,152,316
Instagram – 7.8 M
Priyanka Chopra
Facebook - 26,357,556
Twitter – 16,057,131
Instagram – 13.7 M
Akshay Kumar
Facebook - 22,107,703
Twitter – 15,799,450
Instagram – 9.5 M
Divyanka Tripathi
Facebook - 2,304,632 Likes
Twitter – 160,815
Instagram – 3.2 M
Kapil Sharma
Facebook - 25,164,367
Twitter – 7,386,568
Instagram – 6.1 M
Karan Kundra
Facebook - 3,618,679
Twitter – 260,118
Instagram – 1 M
Jennifer Winget
Facebook - 1,241,918
Twitter – 172,604
Instagram – 1.5 M
Krystle D’souza
Facebook - 3,727,564
Twitter – 171,749
Instagram – 1.8 M
Who according to you is the most popular social media celeb? Let us know!
Add new comment