YearEnder: TV actors choose Hot Bod (female) of 2016

Recently, Tellychakkar.com came up with the list of the Hot Bod females of the year 2016.

The list had Mouni Roy (Naagin), Rubina Dilaik (Shakti), Jennifer Winget (Beyhadh), Barkha Bisht (Naamkarann), Drashti Dhami (Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil), Ridhima Panditt (Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant), Samaira Rao (Trideviyaan), Krystle Dsouza (Brahmarakshas), Nia Sharma (Jamai Raja), Tridha Choudhry (Dehleez).

To make it little more interesting, we called up some of the popular faces (male) from the town and asked them to pick up their favorite Hot Bod among these. Read on to know about their choices –

Abhishek Malik – Mouni Roy; for a simple reason that I like her.

Viraf Firoz Patel – Barkha, because she is the Bisht in the business (winks). I am sure all these lovely ladies are good and accomplished. I mean if they weren’t, they wouldn’t be where they are. But out of all of them, I have worked closely only with Barkha. I have been a kind of first hand witness to the effort she puts in to balance her work, family, physical regime and food habits. So yeah, I would like to raise my hand for Barkha Bisht.

Shantanu Maheshwari – Barkha Bisht hands down.

Ankit Bhatla – Undoubtedly Jennifer Winget!! She has class, charisma and style. Be it Indian or western, she pulls it off really well.

Kushal Tandon – Jennifer Winget and Nia Sharma because one was and one is my co-actor (winks).

Kunal Jaisingh – Mouni Roy because she has kept herself fit in the right way; not over skinny but a perfect figure.

Namik Paul - Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy, Krystle Dsouza, Tridha Choudhry and Drashti Dhami. I don't know the rest so can't say anything.

Who among these is your favourite? Do leave your comments below.