YearEnder: TV breakups in 2016

Where there is love, there is also heartbreak!

Hookups and breakups go hand in hand and it is time to check out the heartbreaking breakups.

As part of our YearEnder sections, here are the shocking splits...

Vivian Dsena-Vahbiz Dorabjee

This was by far the most shocking news of the year. Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee, who presented a rosy picture for the world, in actuality, were seeing their marriage crumble down. After dating for a while and being married for more than three years, they shocked the world with the news of them separating. The couple has maintained that there is no third person involved and the reason for their split is solely because of them growing apart.

Anas Rashid- Rati Pandey

Though the couple never came out in public regarding their relationship, the world knew about the close bond that existed between Anas and Rati. They also lived in the same building adding fuel to the fire. But with rumours of Anas’ parents refusing to accept a bahu of a different religion, the couple called it quits...sadly.

Rohit Bakshi-Aashka Goradia

They never made bones about their relationship and was public from the word go. From remembering Rohit, while locked up in the Bigg Boss house, to venturing into a joint business, Aashka has been quite upfront. Hence, it was shocking when the couple announced their breakup to the world. Aashka, has already moved on and has got engaged to Brent Goble.

Ravi Bhatia-Heena Parmar

Their love story started off with a major controversy. With Ravi’s then girlfriend Pooja Pihal catching them red handed cosying up with each other, she slapped both of them. But it did not deter the couple as Ravi and Heena continued to live a rosy life till differences started building up. With the Jodha Akbar actor moving to Indonesia for a shoot, distance added the last nail in this relationship’s coffin.

Manasi Salvi and her husband Hemant

None had anticipated that Manasi Salve, who has a teenage daughter, will call off her wedding. That’s now the society typically believes. But the independent woman continues to stand strong as she leads her life with her daughter single-handedly.

