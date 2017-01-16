YearEnder: Wonder Kids of 2016

Twinkle twinkle little stars, How we wonder what you (all) are!!!

At a time when there’s cut-throat competition among actors, it’s surprising to see young champs also getting into the race.

These little ones, who are no less than wonder kids impress us with their talent, spark, personality and their innocence.

As part of our YearEnder segment, we drum up a list of the ‘Wonder Kids’ who made TV viewing a better experience for all.

Aryan Prajapati in Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hai, Ishqbaaaz and Bahu Humari Rajni_Kant)

The super-adorable kid who made his presence felt in numerous shows is a gift to TV. The bespectacled boy will make you fall in love with him as soon as you see him. Adding to his cuteness is endearing smile, thanks to his missing teeth. Bagging three shows in a year is proof enough of his talent.

Ruhana Khanna in Gangaa:

The angelic beauty has been on the list since the show was launched. Playing a young widow, Ruhana made the character Ganga an iconic one. Post the leap, Ruhana moved out and the ratings too started dropping. In a bid to pull that up, Ruhana was called back to play Ganga’s daughter Krishna. And rightly so...the little girl got back the smiles.

Ruhaanika Dhawan in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein:

The darling youngie is also a favourite for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein cast. From playing the dear Ruhi to turning Pihu post leap, no one wanted Ruhanika to leave the show. And it is not just viewers who adore her, but also her co-stars who shower her with all the love. It is said that the cast fights among itself to spend time with Ruhanika whenever she is on the sets.

Arsheen Namdar in Naamkarann:

This child prodigy is a Mahesh Bhatt find! Standing up against talented actors Viraf Patel, Barkha Bisht, Reema Laggoo among others, Arsheen has proved her mettle. Not many know that the kid is the daughter of popular actor Ali Raza Namdar. Well, acting is in her blood for sure.

Kartikey Malviya in Shani

Having participated in India’s Best Dramebaaz, many would have expected Kartikey to vanish post the show. But the talented young star is playing the titular role in the magnum opus Shani. The kid has managed to stand out among the stellar cast and the feedback that he has been receiving proves that he was born to be an actor.

Kashvi Kothari in Devanshi

The hazel-eyed girl has done a few shows before bagging the title role in Devanshi. The show that projects the tale of a God-woman has Kashvi standing up against her. From the time the serial has launched, everyone has been only talking great things about her. Some talent she is!

Jannat Zubair in Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchan Hai

She is the epitome of beauty and grace and has time and again proved her talent. From playing challenging roles like Phulwa, a princess in Maharana Pratap to Jannat in Meri Awaaz, she's done it all. And really well at that.

Sadhil Kapoor in Icchapyaari Naagin

This kid is so adorable, you want to hug him immediately. Playing Ganesh in Mahdev, Sadhil got the acclamation that every actor desires for. Soon, he was hosting a show where he got to meet some of the best Bollywood stars. Currently part of Icchapyaari Naagin, Saadhil adds freshness and charm in the show.

Ishant Bhanushali in Hanumaan

The little champ who played Lord Hanuman might be away from TV, but his talent and cuteness still make him one of the most adorable child actors. His talent to fit in any role makes him a star in his own way and we are now awaiting his next show.

Saniya Touqeer in Waaris

How many child actors would dare to perform a character that's from a different gender? The brave Saniya chose to play the role of a boy in Waaris and performed like a pro. With the track getting her to play a girl sometimes, she effortlessly switched lanes and won our hearts.

Which wonder kid is your favourite? Let us know in the comment box below.