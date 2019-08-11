A year without booze for Sid Mallya

MUMBAI: Starting from his decision to pursue a career in entertainment, Sid Mallya has come a long way. Based out of Los Angeles, the actor - model frequently posts about his day to day deets on his social media.



Recently, Sid shared a personal experience on his Instagram story which came as a surprise to many. In it, he revealed how he was celebrating his first anniversary of being alcohol-free!



The story read, “It's not that I was a frequent drinker, but whenever I did, I would feel crippling anxiety the next day. No matter how much or little I drank. So, I decided to quit! The reason I share this is because I know there are a lot of people who feel pressure to drink especially when out with friends. But if you ever feel that it's having a negative effect on you, then just make the decision to stop. Don't worry about what others will think, just do what's best for you.’’



He even urged his followers to follow the same path and stand up to the peer pressures associated with drinking. Talking about the same, an ecstatic Sid said, “I'm so proud to say that today it’s been 1 year since I gave up booze!!! I'm overwhelmed by all the love and messages that people have been sending me saying how I’ve inspired them. If I can help even one other person to make a positive change in their lives, then this whole year will have been worth much more than I could have ever imagined!!”