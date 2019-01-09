News

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein goes the FEMINIST way!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Jan 2019

MUMBAI: While there was quite a hue and cry about television shows getting regressive, looks like the fiction dramas are gradually progressing towards real situations.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has forever touched upon situations which are situation based and have a perspective based on the social norms placed by the society. But recently the show went on to showcase a situation where Ishita was kidnapped and while Raman went on to hunt her with the cops, Ishita emerged stronger.

Ishita fought the goons by herself than just crying for help. She was seen fighting three goons at the same time. Raman too when he reached the spot mentioned of how Ishita would not succumb to anyone who is trying to hurt her.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein clearly shows how women are independent an can fight their own battles instead of depending on men. 

Feminism eh!

