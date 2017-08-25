It’s happy time for team Jarowar Jhumko as they have successfully crossed a milestone!

The Blues Production which was launched on 22 August, 2016 and airs on Zee Bangla has turned a year older.

The team of Jarowar Jhumko celebrated the occasion by cutting a yummy cake yesterday. Apart from producer Snehasish Chakraborty, the actors present at the occasion were Deepankar De, Kushal Chakraborty Debjani Chattopadhyay, Kanchana Moitra, Sweta Bhattacharya and Subhankar Saha to name a few.

Sweta, who is playing the female lead in the daily soap, said excitedly, “It was launched a year back. At the outset, I was really worried about the response of the audience. In the first two-three months the TRP of the serial was very good, we enjoyed the first position. Now, sometimes we stand at second and sometimes at the third position. So, it means we are doing well. We had a big celebration, we cut a cake. I am feeling very happy and blessed. It’s because of the love and blessings of the audience that we have managed to reach so far.” The male lead of the story, Subhankar, added, “The journey has been amazing. We shot in Kerala, Bolpur and then Kolkata. Thanks to Snehasishda for penning down such a beautiful story. Audiences have supported a lot and I wish they keep on supporting us like this in future as well so that we can celebrate again.”

So, where the story will head to now? Read on to know that- Without revealing much, Snehasish shared with a smile, “I think, I am the only writer who knows the characters of his stories but not the stories. If the channel asks me now what I am going to showcase tomorrow, I won’t be able to answer.

I get to know once I start writing. I know the characters so I frame them and put into the story for the audience. All I can say now is that Gini (Debjani) and Jhumko (Sweta) may become friends and fight with an unknown enemy. The identity of the enemy is the surprise of the story.” Seems, this turn of events will take the drama quotient a notch higher!

Good luck, team! Keep visiting this space for more updates.