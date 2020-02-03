Ajaz Khan says “Paras only deserves Mahira”; Akanksha Puri laughs

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the biggest reality shows ruling the hearts of the audience at the moment.

The drama, controversies, fights and entertainment is only escalating with each passing episode.

Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri’s relationship has become the talk of the town. Paras’s statement that he wants to break-up with Akanksha while she is emotionally blackmailing him has not got down well with Akanksha because of which she has distanced herself from the show as well as from the social media.

Ajaz Khan, former Bigg Boss contestant made a fun video along with Akanksha Puri belittling Paras Chhabra, the actress was seen laughing at Ajaz’s joke.

Ajaz said, “ Ghodey Ko nahi milti ghaas or ghadhey kha rahey they chammanprash”. He further said that Paras will regret loosing a girl like Akanksha, he only deserves Mahira Sharma.

Have a look at the video:

The video got mixed response because of which Akanksha tweeted and asked the fans to calm down.

Have a look at the tweet:

What are your views on this matter? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.