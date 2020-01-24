Ishtiyak Khan to enter &TV’s Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of Television.

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates about &TV’s shows.

Now, we have our hands on an important update from &TV’s popular show Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhaari.

According to our sources, actor Ishiyak Khan will soon enter the show and will have a prominent role to portray.

Ishtiyak rose to fame with his stint in Star Plus’ Har Shhakh Par Ullu Baitha Hai.

The current track of the show revolves around a ghost troubling Gudiya’s family.

The cast of Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari includes Sarika Bahroliya, Sartaj Gill, Samta Sagar, Ravi Mahashabde and ManmohanTiwari.

It will be interesting to see what twist Ishtiyak’s character will get in the show.

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.