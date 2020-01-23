Who looks better with Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay – Anurag or Viraj?

MUMBAI: The story of Anurag and Prerna has been an iconic one. People were smitten with the narrative of Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Star Plus back in 2001 and because of the love and admiration the show received, the producer, Ekta Kapoor brought the show back in 2018 with a reboot.

While Cezzane Khan and Shweta Tiwari played the leads of the show, this time it is Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. Along with that,people are also loving the line-up of the villains of the show. While Karan Singh Grover and Hina Khan entered playing the parts of Mr. Bajaj and Komolika respectively, and now Komolika is played by Aamna Sharif, the show has yet again introduced a new twist in the form of Viraj.

Namik Paul has entered the show playing the part and right from the time of his entry, he has the audience smitten with his erformance

and charm on screen!

While the pairing of Anurag and Prerna has been much loved, Viraj and Prerna look equally amazing. And since we cannot decide who looks better with Prerna, we leave it up to the audience to decide!

What’s your take? Let us know in the comments below!