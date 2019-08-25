5 facts you didn’t know about Bollywood that Bollywood Buzzinga Season 2 reveals!

Do you call yourself a Bollywood fan and think you know the comings and goings in B-Town? Get ready to challenge yourself and double check your Bollywood Gyaan with the all new season of MX Original Bollywood Buzzinga Season 2.

Who trained the girls in Chak De! India?

We all remember the film Chak De! India. The real hero of the film was the Women’s Hockey team and its players. These girls made us fall in love with them instantly. But do you know who trained them so well? Mir Ranjan Negi, a former goalkeeper of the India national field hockey teampersonally trained the girls in the movie.

Lagaan was shot in a village adopted by Aamir Khan!

Aamir Khan is known to be a silent do-gooder who doesn’t like bragging about his deeds! One such gesture comes to light when he adopted a village in ‘Bhuj’ that was destroyed by the 2001 earthquake. A huge chunk of Lagaan has been shot in the area.

Action runs in the Devgn Family

We all are a big fans of actor Ajay Devgn and his action-packed movies. But did you know that Ajay Devgn’s father, Veeru Devgn was a popular stunt director and is well-known for his work in the industry.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial debut

The veteran director who is known for his opulent movie sets, exquisite costumes and exuberant dance sequences, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has directed films that we have all loved. But do you know about his directorial debut? You’d say Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, right? But unlike popular belief, his directorial debut was Khamoshi: The Musical in 1996. With this film, he set foot not only in the film industry but also in the hearts of his viewers.

Shashi Kapoor played older brother to Amitabh Bachchan only once!

‘Silsila’ (1981) is the only movie in which Shashi Kapoor has played the role of an elder brother to Amitabh. In all the other movies starring this dynamic duo, Amitabh Bachchan has essayed the role of the elder sibling.

