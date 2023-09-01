Check out some of the exciting BTS pictures and videos of the upcoming movie Emergency

MUMBAI: No doubt, Kangana Ranaut never fails to impress the fans with her beautiful acting contribution. She is now the talk of the town for her upcoming movie titled Emergency which is directed by the actress herself.

This upcoming movie which is based on the 1975 Emergency, the period under the rule of Indira Gandhi has been grabbing the attention of the fans for all right reasons.

Earlier, the first look poster of Kangana Ranaut and all other actors have grabbed the attention of the fans and the movie has been the talk of the town for the never-seen-before avatars of the actors. The fans are now looking forward to the upcoming movie and having said that, today, let us have a look at some of the exciting BTS pictures of the movie Emergency which will definitely increase your excitement level.

ALSO READ – (Here’s what went wrong between Bipasha Basu and John Abraham, which led to their breakup)

No doubt, these pictures are increasing the excitement level of the fans as it is always a treat to watch the actress Kangana Ranaut in her movies. The actress is leaving no stone unturned and giving her blood and sweat in the making of this movie. These pictures are the proof.

What are your views on these BTS pictures of the movie Emergency and how excited are you? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a lady superstar for a reason, Read More)