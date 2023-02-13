Check out the names of the celebrities who were not present at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding party

MUMBAI:The wedding celebration pictures of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, which was held yesterday in Mumbai is the current talk of the town. We have seen many pictures and posts floating all over the internet where we saw many popular celebrities making their special appearance.

We have seen some of our favourite celebrities like Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Raj and DK, Indra Kumar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mira Kapoor, and many more who made it to the wedding party. But did you know that there are some names who were not seen even though their spouses made it to the event.

Having said that, today let us take a look at some of these names who were missing from the wedding party.

Shahid Kapoor

We have seen the wife of the actor, Mira Rajput Kapoor attending the wedding party, but the actor was missing. However, Shahid Kapoor was a part of the wedding ceremony that was held in Jaisalmer.

Saif Ali Khan

Although Kareena Kapoor Khan made it to the wedding bash, we were expecting that even her husband Saif Ali Khan would make it to the wedding party.

Katrina Kaif

We have seen Katrina’s husband Vicky Kaushal attending the wedding reception. However, we were eagerly looking forward to seeing the ‘Barbie doll of Bollywood’ - Katrina Kaif, but unfortunately, she was not there.



Deepika Padukone

Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone was missing from the wedding party. In fact, her husband - actor Ranveer Singh was seen at the wedding party, but the actress was missing.

Rashmika Mandana

The reason why we were missing Rashmika Mandanna is because Sidharth Malhotra's last movie was with her. Because of their fresh bond, we were expecting that she would be a part of the party.

Ranbir Kapoor

We saw actress Alia Bhatt attending the wedding party along with Neetu Kapoor, but Ranbir Kapoor was nowhere to be seen.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan



We saw her husband - Abhishek Bachchan make it to the wedding party. In fact, he was the first celebrity guest to mark his entry, but we were expecting that even his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would make it to the party, but she was not there.

Well, these were some of the big names that we were expecting to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding party. What do you think of these actors who were missing from yesterday's wedding party? Do let us know in the comments section below.

