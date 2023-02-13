Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s next

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri will be seen together on the big screen in an Anand Tiwari film. The untitled movie is slated to release on 25th August 2023. Check out the BTS pictures of the movie below…
movie_image: 
MUMBAI:This year, we will get to watch many fresh pairings on the big screens and one of them is Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. The actors will be seen in Anand Tiwari’s next and the shooting of the film has been wrapped up.

The movie also stars Ammy Virk in a pivotal role, and it is slated to release on 25th August 2023. However, the makers have not yet announced the title of the film. Well, the movie has been shot at multiple locations including Mumbai and Croatia.

A few pictures from the sets of the film made it to social media. Check out the BTS pictures from the sets below…

Are you excited to watch Triptii and Vicky on the big screen together? Let us know in the comments below.

Triptii’s last theatrical release was Laila Majnu in 2018, but she has been making a strong mark on OTT with her movies like Bulbbul and Qala. Meanwhile, Vicky’s last theatrical release was Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. But, he had two releases on OTT, Sardar Udham and Govinda Naam Mera.

Apart from this untitled movie, Triptii has Animal lined up which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Meanwhile, Vicky’s has many movies lined up like Laxman Utekar's untitled next, The Great Indian Family, and Sam Bahadur. He was recently seen in a cameo in Anurag Kashyap’s Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.

Latest Video