Congratulations! Noted singer Arjun Kanungo all set to walk the hassle with Carla Dennis on THIS date

MUMBAI: Singing sensation Arjun Kanungo is all set to tie the knot with long time fiancé Carla Dennis this August. The wedding is believed to take place as per Hindu traditions, where Carla will pair her bridal outfit with her mother-in-law’s jewellery.

Arjun and Carla also plan to hold a white wedding next year. Arjun shares, “We will be hosting this in April 2023 in the UK. This is for Carla and her near and dear ones.”

Right after the August wedding, the couple will take off for their honeymoon. The destination they have picked has an emotional connect.

He shares, “We are planning to go to Japan. It has a special place in our hearts. I remember after three years of being together, our relationship had hit choppy waters. I was going to Japan for work and asked Carla to join me. During our stay there, we fell in love with each other again. Had not Carla joined me in Japan, maybe we would have broken up. That’s the reason we want to go there for our honeymoon.”

The couple has been in a relationship for seven year and has been planning to get married for some time. Their wedding will be a three-day affair in Mumbai in the presence of family and friends. This included a mehndi ceremony on August 9th, a wedding ceremony on August 10 and a reception on August 11.

Credit: The Free Press Journal