Even after breakup, Rohman Shawl is taking care of Sushmita Sen

Rohman Shawl ans Sushmita Sen were in a relationship but last year they parted ways. However, they have been good friends with each other even after their breakup.
MUMBAI:A few days ago, Sushmita Sen revealed that she had suffered a heart attack and she underwent angioplasty. She had also done an Insta live to speak to her fans and revealed a lot more things about her health.

Today, the actress walked the ramp at a fashion week and her fans are super happy to see her. While of course her ramp walk's video made it to the social media, there was one more thing that has grabbed everyone’s attention.

A video of Sushmita with her ex-boyfriend, Rohman Shawl, has made it to the social in which he is seen taking care of her, holding her hand and walking. In the video, we can also see that Sushmita happily poses for selfies with her fans. Check out the video below...

Sushmita and Rohman broke up last year, but they have been good friends. Even after their breakup, they were clicked together multiple times.

While sharing the news of her heart attack, Sushmita had posted on Instagram, ““Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’ Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga.”

Talking about Sushmita's upcoming projects, she will be seen in the web series Aarya 3 and a movie titled Taali.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 21:06

