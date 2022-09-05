Exclusive! “Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 is better than Chapter 1” Anushka Merchande

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actress Anushka Merchande spoke in detail about her upcoming movie Khuda Hafiz chapter 2 and also on types of characters she looks forward to do
MUMBAI: Actres Anushka Merchande who is known for her projects like Chikoo Yeh Ishq Nachaye, Lakshmi Ghar Aayiand others is now all set to be seen in the upcoming action thriller Khuda Hafiz chapter 2 which has actor Vidyut Jammwal in the leading role. 

While interacting with Tellychakkar actress Anushka Merchande spoke in detail about her upcoming movie Khuda Hafiz chapter 2 and also on the types of characters she looks forward to do. 

Anushka Merchande on her upcoming movie Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 

Anushka Merchande says that it has been a great experience collaborating with Vidyut Jammwal who is one of the great actors, he is not only an amazing actor but a great personality. Everyone who is connected with the movie has worked hard and she can bet that Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 is better than Chapter one. 

Anushka Merchande on types of characters she looks forward to do 

Anushka Merchande says that she is looking forward to playing some psychic characters on screen, she is basically looking forward to playing some strong characters, whether it is antagonist or protagonist. 

Anushka Merchande on her acting inspiration 

Anushka Merchande says that when it comes to acting inspiration it has to be actress Alia Bhatt, she has been following the work of actress Alia Bhatt right from her debut movie Student of the Year. She just loves the filmography of the actress and the way she has crafted her journey. 

