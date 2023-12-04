Exclusive! Shaakuntalam actor Kabir Duhan Singh says, “I really wanted to have scenes with Samantha Ruth Prabhu”

MUMBAI:Kabir Duhan Singh is one of the most popular names down South. The actor is known for playing an antagonist in many movies in the South film industry, and he is now gearing up for the release of Shaakuntalam which stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Kabir and spoke to him about the movie, his experience of shooting a VFX-heavy film, and more…

Tell us something about your role in Shaakuntalam.

We have read about Shakuntala in the books. The love story between Shakuntala and Dushyant is very famous. So, I play the character of King Asura who has the blessing that no one can kill him. But, there’s a saint who tells him that if a child of Shakuntala and Dushyant is born, he will kill him. So, King Asura doesn’t want Shakuntala and Dushyant to meet.

Do you have any scenes with Samantha and how was your experience of working with her?

With Samantha, I don’t have any scenes. My scenes are with Dev (Mohan). But, whatever I have heard about Samantha, I have got to know that she is a fighter and she is a fine actress. I really wanted to have scenes with her. I have watched The Family Man and she is a damn good actress, and in Shaakunatalam she has a very different character. So, she is a brilliant actress.

Shaakuntalam is VFX heavy film, and most of the scenes might have been shot with a green screen. So, was it difficult for you as an actor to shoot a movie like this?

I have earlier shot for a similar film titled Ramyug which didn’t get a theatrical release and was later converted into a series. So, even here we have a war sequence that was shot at some real locations and some were on a green backdrop. I am the kind of an actor who prefers to come on set early, sit at a corner and feel the character. So, for me, it was not difficult, but of course, when you shoot at a real location it enhances things.

Shaakuntalam is slated to release on 14th April 2023.

