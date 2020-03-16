Exclusive! Shiddat fame Radhika Madan ropes in for Four Lines Production and Sudhanshu Saria next project!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from TV, Bollywood, and the digital world.

Also read: SHOCKING! Radhika Madan’s social media account gets HACKED

Now, we have an exclusive update from the entertainment world.

We exclusively learnt that Shiddat fame Radhika Madan has been recently roped in for Four Lines Productions and Sudhanshu Saria’s next project. Well, it is not clear whether it will be a film or a web series, but we will soon update you all on this.

Also read: Radhika Madan: When we see a love story it just feels like home

Actress Radhika Madam made her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj’s film Pataakha. The actress is super active on her social media platforms where she keeps updating about her whereabouts and film updates and her current followers are 3.5 million.

She is one of the actresses who have made her name from telly town to B- town.

So, are you guys excited for his next project?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till keep reading the space for more news and updates from the entertainment industry!

And all the best, Radhika for your next project!