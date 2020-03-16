Exclusive! Shiddat fame Radhika Madan ropes in for Four Lines Production and Sudhanshu Saria next project!

Tellychakkar exclusively learnt that Shiddat fame Radhika Madan has been roped in for Four Lines Production and Sudhanshu Saria next project!
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 13:41
movie_image: 
Radhika Madan

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from TV, Bollywood, and the digital world.

Also read: SHOCKING! Radhika Madan’s social media account gets HACKED

Now, we have an exclusive update from the entertainment world.

We exclusively learnt that Shiddat fame Radhika Madan has been recently roped in for Four Lines Productions and Sudhanshu Saria’s next project. Well, it is not clear whether it will be a film or a web series, but we will soon update you all on this.

Also read: Radhika Madan: When we see a love story it just feels like home

Actress Radhika Madam made her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj’s film Pataakha. The actress is super active on her social media platforms where she keeps updating about her whereabouts and film updates and her current followers are 3.5 million.

She is one of the actresses who have made her name from telly town to B- town.

So, are you guys excited for his next project?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till keep reading the space for more news and updates from the entertainment industry!

And all the best, Radhika for your next project! 

Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 13:41

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Ace choreographer Raghav Juyal to participate in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.Where many celebrities are...
SUPER SEXY! Jannat Zubair looks mesmerizing donning these cool pastel color outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Exclusive! Agar Tum Na Hote fame Riya Soni bags Sandiip Sikcand's next project on Star Bharat
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read:...
EXCLUSIVE! This is how Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na will bid adieu to the viewers
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We had...
Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Ke Naye Kissey: OMG! Police find something suspicious in Sai Darshan Society’s Garden
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Lovely! RuSha spend some sweet time together, Rudraksh brings something for her
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! My Name is Khan and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress Navneet Nishan roped in for For Lines Production’s next
Exclusive! My Name is Khan and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress Navneet Nishan roped in for For Lines Production’s next
Latest Video