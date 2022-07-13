Explosive News! “Yeh ek bahut hi badi saazish ka nateeja hai,” says Priyanka Singh, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, in her first ever TV interview about the star’s death

She had comments on nepotism in Bollywood and said that his death was misused and exploited for personal agendas and all she wants is the truth. She was very emotional when talking about her brother and said that now after her brother's death, people understood that the common man did not like the system of the film industry.

MUMBAI: It has been over two years since the news of Sushant’s death was known to the world and created a big stir in the media and the entire film industry. Many alleged rumours around it still keep surfacing and the investigation in the drugs case is still on.

A few days back, Siddharth Pithani was granted bail after spending over a year in jail. The NCB has filed a charge sheet against his then girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and 34 other people. Sushant’s family has stood firm about their belief that the actor did not commit suicide and his death was a part of a big conspiracy.

Also read: BIG Update! NCB charges Rhea Chakraborty for receiving multiple deliveries of ganja in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Priyanka Singh, in an interview with Pradeep Bhandari on the channel India News said that it is unlikely that her late brother could’ve committed suicide as there were no marks indicating a suicide, on his body. His demise was a part of a greater controversy.

She had comments on nepotism in Bollywood and said that his death was misused and exploited for personal agendas and all she wants is the truth. She was very emotional when talking about her brother and said that now after her brother’s death, people understood that the common man did not like the system of the film industry.

She added that she will reach the end of the matter and will continue the campaign till her last breath. The late actor was seen in films like Raabta, Dil Bechaara, Shuddh Desi Romance, Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, among many others. He is thoroughly missed by his fans and his co-stars who adored the actor and loved working with him.

Also read: Relief! Sign of Relief for Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-flatmate Siddharth Pithani as the Bombay HC grants bail in drug’s case

Credits: Bollywood Life

