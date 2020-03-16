Wow! Check out the list of couples who might tie the knot in the year 2022

MUMBAI: Over time, we have seen some beautiful offscreen couples in Bollywood industry. With the much talked about wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, which attracted all the attention across social media, fans are now speculating who will be next to get married.

As we can see, there are few pictures on social media of different actors with their partners.

Read on for the list of Bollywood celebrity couples who might tie the knot in the year 2022.

1. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

No doubt we have seen many pictures and posts of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. From spending quality time together to vacations, we have loved the beautiful pictures coming from the side of the couple. We can expect the wedding of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora by the end of this year.

2. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda are no doubt one of the most loved Bollywood couples. The duo has been dating for a long period of time. It is also said that the couple is all set to tie the knot by the end of this year.

3. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been winning the hearts of fans in their projects also. The duo now makes into the list of potential couples of Bollywood industry as we can expect the couple to tie the knot very soon.

4. Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani have been dating for quite some time, glimpses of which we have seen through their social media posts. We can also expect this couple also to tie the knot very soon.

5. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

They are among the most loved pairs of Bollywood. No doubt the duo has been dating for quite a long period of time. They are indeed one such Bollywood couple who are looked up to when it comes to major fashion and fitness goals. Well, we can expect the duo to tie the knot very soon this year.

6. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul also make it to the list of potential couples who are all set to tie the knot. As per reports, it is said that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are all set to tie the knot in the year 2022.

One name that also makes it to the list is of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, but currently, there are many news and rumours about their break up.

